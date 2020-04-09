Omaha hospitals brace for peak of COVID-19 pandemic

Omaha hospitals are preparing for the coronavirus wave to reach us later this month.

Omaha hospitals are preparing for the coronavirus wave to reach us later this month.

Nebraska Medicine put up these surge tents outside the ER to handle a potential surge of patients in the next 21 days.

And the staff is preparing for what will likely be long and emotionally draining days.

"We're three weeks behind what New York and California are experiencing,” said ER Nurse Jack Jeffries.

Before heading to work, Jeffries talked about Nebraska Medicine preparing for a surge of COVID-19 patients later this month.

It's why these extra tents went up outside the ER this week. The severe cases would be treated in the hospital -- the milder ones out here.

“I know every day I go into work, it will be hard. Not only are these patients sick, but we have to be in so much equipment that it's hard to do our job efficiently,” he said.

He got into nursing because of the face-to-face patient care -- and the ER for the detective work of a diagnosis.

Jeffries never thought he'd be working during a pandemic.

“I've personally had a couple that I've helped treat in the ER. We've been training and I felt pretty comfortable going into the room."

Wearing all the gear required to protect himself can be tiring.

"It's like we're astronauts trying to work on a patient."

It's why staff will switch two to three times a shift from the regular ER to treating COVID-19 patients -- getting as much work done efficiently so one doesn't have to go through too many masks and gowns and face shields.

"You can't take it off -- so you can't eat, drink or go to the bathroom when you are back there."

Jeffries says his team will be ready for whatever comes our way later this month.

They'll be at work -- while the rest of us do our best to stay home.

"I've gotten so many text messages and phone calls from people I haven't heard from in a long time saying, 'thank you' and 'it means a lot that you're going to work every day.'”

Jeffries said he's incredibly proud of his profession, putting in the hours and the compassion and care -- even those who live somewhere else -- but chose to head straight to the inferno.

