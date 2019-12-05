Omaha homicide numbers fall despite recent surge of murders

Investigators continue to unwrap the circumstances of the city’s latest murder – the death of Jethro Defour, 33, on Wednesday. This was the latest in a recent string of killings but in spite of that surge, police say homicide numbers are down.

Police are investigating the death of Jethro Dufour who was found seriously injured at 5th and William.

In the Wednesday incident officers were called to 5th and William around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. They found the victim eventually identified as Defour seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Authorities are still sorting through whether he was shot, hit by a vehicle or both. A neighbor reported hearing approximately five shots followed by the sound of screeching tires.

This was the third Omaha homicide in less than a week but while that sudden surge is notable, police said the overall number of homicides in Omaha is down compared to 12 previous years.

We spoke with Pastor Bruce Williams, with Home of Glory Church, who said that the community is stepping up to suppress these numbers.

“This is an ongoing work in progress because there are always ideas coming forth,” he said. “If you see something, say something. That's really starting to play a huge roll in some of these closure of some of these homicides.”

Omaha Police Department officials say they will be waiting until the end of the year before presenting final violent crime and homicide information for 2019.