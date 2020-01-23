Omaha homeowners have mixed feelings about $200 million streets bond proposal

Property owners could soon be paying more property taxes. That's Mayor Jean Stothert's plan to help repair the city roads.

Thursday, the mayor outlined a $200 million bond proposal she's sending the City Council for review next week. The plan is to — with voters' approval — collect $40 million annually for five years to pay for street improvements across the city.

Those we talked to are paying attention to the changes, wondering how much more they would need to pay.

Many have mixed feelings about the proposal. Some say the roads need to get done, and they're willing to pay; others say it's just too expensive.

"There are times where I come and drive down these streets, might

as well put a cobble road back in," resident Misty Morse said.

Barbara Peters says she's lived near Meredith and 31st avenues for the last 20 years, and that sometimes she takes fixing the road into her own hands.

"There's many times I get out — there's a big hole, and I just fill it up with dirt," Peters said.

Peters' street is one of the areas set for fixes in the mayor's proposal.

"I'm irritated that they're doing this again, but I rather see it done," she said. "If i save for it during the year, then I'm OK."

Streets in the Happy Hollow neighborhood are also in need of resurfacing — a drive around the area leads to some bumpy conditions.

"As a taxpayer, I'm not always aware of where my taxes are going to," Joe Craig said.

Some homeowners we talk to feel like property owners are being taxed to death. Craig said it's hard to see the direct impact.

"When they proposed something new and $35 against a $100,000 valuation of a home — it doesn't seem like a lot of money," Craig said. "But how many $35 to someplace are already existing."

In Morse's case, she said every day is a struggle in her North Omaha neighborhood, and that's without forking over more in taxes.

"That is expensive, especially when you're lower poverty like we are," she said. "it's already hard enough to pay what we pay."

The mayor believes that in order for this to work, the bond should be renewed every five years.