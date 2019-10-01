Omaha hesitant to make decisions on vaping after Nebraska's first confirmed related death

After the State Health Department announced Nebraska’s first death related to severe lung disease connected to e-cigarettes or vaping, health officials urged local doctors to be more mindful when dealing with patients having trouble breathing.

Three weeks ago Grand Island banned vaping in public, calling it a health hazard and dangerous to the public.

Last week, the mayor of Kearney asked the City Staff to explore the pros and cons of doing something similar.

Tuesday, 6 News asked Omaha City Councilmembers if they plan to do anything related.

For now—it doesn’t seem high on the agenda.

Council members are worried about young people using vaping devices on the black market and getting sick, but the council president told 6 News that he wants clarification from the state on existing laws.

“I think it’s better to have a state-wide policy on that. As I read the Indoor Clean Air Act, I think vaping would be included in that, but there are some who disagree with that,” said Councilman Chris Jerram.

Nebraska currently has 11 cases of vaping-related illness. The CDC recommends the public not use e-cigs or vaping products, particularly those containing THC.

