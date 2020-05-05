Omaha funeral director returns from New York after aiding in COVID-19 relief

It's not just medical workers from across the country who have gone to help the hard-hit areas. An Omaha man is self-quarantined tonight after getting back from New York City.

He left his Ralston business for a couple of weeks to help the families of those dying.

A decade ago, Corey Starr got into the funeral home business.

"When I got out of the Air Force, I was looking for a way to continue to serve people and this just made sense," said Starr.

For the last two weeks, the Omaha man took his skills to a place in dire need of help -- New York City.

He knew the funeral homes there were being overwhelmed. He worked in queens.

"A lot of the people I saw coming through were like 45-55 and not just the old population, but everyone. The sheer numbers were unbelievable," said Starr.

As hard-hit cities across the country try to find capacity in usual places for the deluge of dying, New York City has seen 13,684 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

"25-people ready to go and I'd turn around and there are 30-more at the door," said Starr.

Often times, the families weren't allowed to be there with their sick loved one in the hospital and now access is limited for the funeral.

"My job is to make it easier to grieve. It's hard to keep up and do that in this situation,” said Starr. “That is heartbreaking. They're at a facility where you can't be at the service where there is no viewing. So they don't get the closure of seeing them for the last time."

Corey Starr got back to Omaha this weekend with an even stronger belief in what he told his kids before he left.

"When you see people who need help, you should feel at least a degree of obligation to find a way to help or look for something you can do to lessen the burden -- because we all live here and need compassion for each other," said Starr.

Corey Starr tells us he's been cleared with negative coronavirus tests twice by the VA, but he's in self-isolation, taking another week to make sure it wasn't a false negative.

