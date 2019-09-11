Omaha firefighters observe a moment for 9/11

Wednesday firefighters from across the city took a moment to honor those who lost their lives on this 18th anniversary of 9/11.

Firefighters pulled their trucks out of their stations with their emergency lights flashing and observed a moment of silence for the thousands of people who lost their lives in the tragedy.

“Today is the day that we really think about it but it’s every day it’s on our minds how the world changed after 9/11, like today we especially pay our respects to the firefighter, police officers, civilians, and EMTs who lost their lives that day,” said Troy Brannen with the Omaha Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Brannen says that the tragic events surrounding 9/11 have heightened awareness for first responders in Omaha and around the country.

