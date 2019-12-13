Omaha fire fighters union approves tentative contract deal

The Omaha fire fighters union says it has agreed to a tentative contract with the City of Omaha.

According to a news release early Friday morning, The Omaha Professional Fire Fighters Association, Local 385, has given initial approval to the deal with a vote of the full membership.

This is a five-year agreement. It now goes to the City of Omaha Personnel Board and eventually the City Council for its approval.

Union President Steve LeClair is quoted in the release as saying, “As with any negotiation, both sides negotiated and made concessions in various areas, but were committed to providing an agreement that provided the safety and security to fire fighters while maintaining the necessary resources to keep Omaha neighborhoods safe.”

Specific terms of the deal were not specified.