Omaha father helps athletes get noticed by recruiters

When upcoming Omaha North senior Sam Scott needed to get his 40-yard dash timed with laser timing equipment, the closest option to do so was in Texas.

Omaha North football players complete various drills on the field at Norris Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, 6/11/20. (Rex Smith)

He and his dad, Greg, were going to make the trip, but the coronavirus pandemic hit.

So, Greg got in touch with Zybek, a company that provides the same timing equipment used at the NFL combine, and got involved.

One thing led to another, and now Greg heads Zybek Midwest.

“It was first, I wanted to be able to help Sam. Second of all, I don’t want to have him have to go clear to Timbuctoo to get those numbers,” Greg said.

With the Zybek equipment, Sam's 40-yard dash went to 4.7 seconds versus around 4.9 using a stopwatch.

“When you have access to a system like this, it’s a huge thing because a lot of schools really value that," Sam said. "Having my dad take advantage of it and getting the connections he has, has just helped me a whole lot.”

Sam's new Zybek numbers have helped him get the attention of bigger schools like Baylor, Wyoming and Northern Illinois.

Greg is also able to accurately record various drills such as the three-cone drill, the 5-10-5 drill, standing broad jump and more. He can also submit height, weight and hand size.

“This is a great experience. It’s something that is difficult, but working on it every day, being diligent, it can get done. That way, we can achieve our goals,” said upcoming Omaha North senior Lavaughn Luellen.

Luellen is one of many who've had the opportunity to practice with Greg's equipment.

He's run combines for roughly 20 high school athletes and is willing to travel anywhere there is an open field to run a combine.

Greg said Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and perhaps elsewhere are all in play.