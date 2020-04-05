Omaha family stationed in Italy urges Americans to do more

A few weeks ago we introduced you to an Omaha family stationed in Italy and they told us what it was like to live in a country on lockdown. Today we checked back in with them as our situation here in the states worsens.

Stephanie Heuertz and her family are fed up. She says the United States is not taking the action necessary to slow the pandemic.

Heuertz says if the government isn't going to shut everything down, the people need to take it on themselves.

In the last six weeks, she has left her home once and that was to be tested for covid-19.

She says if the numbers in Italy are continuing to get worse and they're under such strict guidelines, she doesn't understand how people back home can't believe is out of their homes is a good idea.

"Somebody we all know is going to be tested, somebody we all know is going to get it. And I really hope it doesn't take that and those wake up calls and deaths and losses for people to really take it seriously,” said Heuertz.

She worries by the time our country locks down it will be too late to control the devastations already seen in other countries.

