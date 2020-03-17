Omaha family stationed in Italy describes coronavirus quarantine

An Omaha family has found itself stuck in the middle of a country that is in lockdown for the virus.

What's happening in Italy the family says, it's heartbreaking.

We spoke with the mother who shares their struggle to follow strict rules.

The Heuertz family is stationed in Veneto Italy through the Air Force. Today was their eighth day in mandatory quarantine and so far there is no set end in sight.

Stephanie Heuertz says they're expecting rules to get stricter before things get better.

This is the second time Stephanie and her family have been stationed in Italy.

“Our daughter was actually born here so it was a big deal to come back,” said Stephanie.

COVID-19 has painted this time in a different light as the number of cases has increased.

This is day eight of a full lockdown and week four of virtual learning for her six-year-old daughter.

Talking to her children has presented some of the hardest conversations.

“She got really sad and told us I just don't want people to die,” said Stephanie.

Adult conversations you never expect to have with a child.

“I tried to explain it to her in every way. We have to be grateful for every minute we have, every moment we have and told her we're doing the best we can to make sure we're saving other people,” said Stephanie.

No one knows when the lockdown will end. In Italy, you can be fined just for getting to close to someone and you must carry this document explaining why you are out if you need to leave your home. For Stephanie, it's incredibly isolating.

“Because you can't just walk up to your street and hug your neighbor, you can't hug anybody, you can't have that human interaction and that's been really impactful to me,” said Stephanie.

She shared this video showing the closest human interaction she had in over a week, the local law enforcement making sure everyone stays inside.

Stephanie told me as we put tighter restrictions on our ability to socialize here at home, now is the time to build a tight network within your own family and lean on them when you're feeling alone.

