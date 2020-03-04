Omaha family seeks answers to woman's murder 36 years ago

Thirty-six years ago an Omaha woman was found dead in Spokane, WA.

Debbi Finnern was brutally murdered. Her family still does not know who killed her.

For her brother, a recent tragedy just adds to the pain he’s felt for more than three decades.

Steven Finnern’s south-central Omaha business International Nutrition was the scene of an industrial accident that took the lives of two employees. Finnern worked with both men.

“It’s been tough. It’s been real tough but we’ll get through it,” he said then.

Steve Finnern is still trying to get through the murder of his sister Debbi.

In 1984, Debbi Finnern left Omaha for Spokane. No one knows why.

Shortly after she was murdered, stabbed multiple times. Steve Finnern remembers when his father broke the news to him about his sister's death.

“And he walked up and told me that she had been murdered. Of course, everything just kind of froze at that moment,” he said.

Debbi’s son Troy Bennett and Steve Finnern have been dealing with that moment for 35 years. Steve Finnern does not believe his sister left Omaha on her own.

“She just didn’t seem to me as the type that would uproot on her own. She didn’t have a lot of money and I don’t think at that time she had a car,” he said.

Bennett was adopted a couple of years before Debbi Finnern left Omaha, but he does have memories.

“Us two driving in the car. Sunny day. Windows are down,” Bennett said. “I mean, I even remember the song. It was Smokey Robinson’s ‘Cruisin,’ and she was singing it to me and her hair was blowing. She was laughing.”

Debbi Finnern graduated from Benson High School in 1971.

“She took me to a lot of activities with the school. She was on the pep squad and I got to go to a lot of Benson Bunny basketball games,” Bennett recalled.

Debbi’s brother has never been to Spokane. He said he would like to visit the city someday.

“My main reason for going there would be to visit my sister's grave,” Steve Finnern said.

Steve Finnern said Spokane Police tell him the murder investigation is still an open case. Omaha Police said detectives here had no involvement in the investigation.

Steve Finnern is hoping someone in Omaha will remember something about his sister and when she left town - and who she left with.