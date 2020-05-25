Omaha family of man killed Sunday want justice

The family of 47-year-old Charles Rockwood gathered Monday to remember his life.

Rockwood was shot and killed on Sunday at 24th and Poppleton Streets.

Monday, his family told stories and said prayers to remember Rockwood's life and give comfort to those who knew him best.

They said he was a flawed man but the love he had for his family is irreplaceable.

"We came here today to celebrate his life because we want justice to be served. And we hope that justice is served," said Rockwood's cousin Valerie Denny. "Because I'll tell you why -- he left a mark in all of our lives and especially our kids."

Now the family is focused on finding who killed Rockwood. Crimestoppers is asking anyone with information to call in tips at (402) 444-STOP.

