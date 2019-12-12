Omaha family hopes for a miracle getting injured son home for Christmas

An Omaha family is hoping for a Christmas miracle. They want to all be together for the holiday. The only thing keeping them apart is 42-feet.

One member of the Henderson home is having a hard time. Keshon was a point guard on the Benson basketball team, back in September he was shot. Due to the injury, he lost one of his legs. He’s in rehab but there are some other safety issues that are making it difficult for him to join his family for the holiday.

Keshon needs a ramp to get into his home. The ramp needs to wrap around the house from the back to the front steps. Some contractors estimate the cost of the 42-foot ramp to be around $20,000.

“Christmas is so close there’s no way I’ve called everybody to try and get one installed and there are time frames on those types of things,” said Tina Henderson, Keshon’s mother.

Tina and her supporters aren’t giving up. She wants her son home for Christmas.

“I don’t want him to feel like he’s left out of any type of celebration, it’s a tragic event that happened to him, he’s not at fault for anything and I just want to include him,” said Tina.

Keshon is a patient at the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha. Lately, getting home for Christmas has dominated his thoughts.

"It's been on my mind heavy because I really want to go home," said Keshon.

Tina continues to hold out hope that Keshon will be able to join the family for Christmas. Tina keeps her son strong reading from a necklace she gave him.

“As you grow older you will face many challenges in life just do your best I might not be with you but know that I believe in you,” said Tina.

Keshon was shot a day after he signed a basketball scholarship to play at Judson University in Illinois. His mother says the school will honor that scholarship when Keshon is ready to go to school.

