Omaha dental hygienists share reopening fears so soon amid pandemic

We're just days away from some businesses reopening in Nebraska. As we get closer to the May 4th date there are growing concerns from dental hygienists.

“We're supposed to prevent the spread. We're supposed to you know, flatten the curve and social distance. And I'm seeing that everywhere. Well we can't do that in our profession,” said Hannah, a dental hygienist.

Ahead of their Monday reopening, The Nebraska Dental Association has laid out recommendations to keep dentist offices safe. Things like wearing face shields, wrapping masks in a surgical wrap, and disinfecting masks with UV lights so they can be reused.

"Patients will have their temperatures taken as they come in, as well as go through a number of questions. And they may be sitting in their car when they're doing this. We may be talking to them on their cell phones,” said Dr. Ken Tusha, with the Nebraska Dental Association.

Even with those added protections - patients can't wear masks during their visits.

Hannah is worried she could be exposed and bring something home.

"I'm kissing my newborn. You know, touching my 5-year-old, kissing my 5-year-old, my husband. I'm just exposing everybody,” said Hannah.

Her fears are shared by others. We spoke with another Omaha dental hygienist who wanted to stay anonymous. Her husband has severe asthma.

"A healthy person can die from the coronavirus, then somebody that has asthma is absolutely going to be at more risk you know of having serious consequences,” said the hygienist.

While the pandemic continues, the dental association is recommending cutting down on aerosol procedures and using hand instruments instead. But these hygienists believe unless it’s a dental emergency, all routine elective procedures should wait.

"I'm wearing a face shield and I'm wearing, you know, a surgical gown and I still may contract it. Why would I be working for routine cleaning? Something that can wait” said the hygienist.

Neither of these hygienists are going back to work on Monday. They're going to wait it out and hope the number of cases stops growing.

Thousands of hygienists are banning together in a nationwide movement to make their concerns heard. One of the group’s organizers tells 6 News, their members will be contacting Governor Ricketts' office today, asking him to push back the date dentist offices can reopen.

