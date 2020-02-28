Omaha customers of fined fruit truck left empty-handed as vendor moves on

Return customers at a traveling fruit truck in Omaha got a surprise Friday morning when they found an empty lot instead of the vendors. It’s the result of a 6 On Your Side investigation into a lack of permits.

After buying full boxes of strawberries last week, customers returning to the same location Friday were left hungry for answers.

“They shut it down or something?” one customer asked.

A Douglas County health inspector wrote the fruit truck company a warning for no permit.

“We want to be able to track that the produce is coming from an approved source, that’s what the application process is for so we want to make sure the product is safe for the public,” retail inspector Joe Gaube said.

But many customers prepaid online — $25 for each box of strawberries.

“I’ve used these folks for years, but like I said, I’ve never prepaid before, so that’s what I’m a little concerned about,” customer Jimmy Allen said.

That same produce truck told not to operate in Omaha without a permit came over to Council Bluffs, where 6 News asked about those prepaid customers.

“They have to contact office,” the driver said.

State health and city ordinances don’t require permits for the strawberry sales in Council Bluffs.

“We’re making strawberry shortcake this weekend, so good deal — no concerns? I’m not concerned,” one customer said.

And when the fruit truck stopped in Sarpy County, customers lined up to buy boxes of strawberries. But a sheriff’s deputy also showed up and asked to see the vendor’s peddling permit.

“They didn’t have a permit, and they needed to move along to a place where don’t need a permit to sell,” said Sgt. Kyle Percifield with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s department. “They’re going to have to pack up and move along.”

The strawberry sellers followed orders and closed down their Sarpy County stop — a sore development for customers leaving empty-handed. They will have to look for the sweet deals where permits aren’t required.

If the fruit truck returns to sell in Douglas County without a permit, the health inspector said he will have the driver or handler cited by police. That’s a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of $500 plus six months in jail.

The fruit truck company from Sioux Falls, S.D., hasn’t responded to an email from 6 News asking for comment.