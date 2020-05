Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal car crash that caught fire near 168th Street and West Dodge Road on Monday at around 3:59 p.m.

According to Douglas County Dispatch, the car was on fire at the time of the accident. It appears to be the only car involved in the incident at this time.

The westbound roadway has been reduced to one lane according to the Nebraska Department of Roads.

This is a developing story.