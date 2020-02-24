Omaha couple saves a woman they say was thrown in front of their car

A man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly throwing a woman in front of a passing car. The man driving that car is still in disbelief.

"Did you just try to murder someone? Seriously?" James recalled screaming out his window Saturday night. James doesn't want his last name shared.

His fiance, Emily Schultz was in the car with him. They were heading south on Old Lincoln Highway when 35-year-old Kyle Cline grabbed a woman by her shirt and shoved her in front of their car.

"He had her by her clothes like she was just paper...that's the image I can't get out of my head...and knowing that my car was going to be the murder weapon," James said.

He was able to swerve and miss the woman. Emily called 911 and James turned back to help.

They found her muddy and hysterical, walking down the road. Cline was gone.

"We were like get in the car, get in the car, he's trying to hurt you, we don't want anything bad to happen to you," Emily said.

Once they had her, they headed north before pulling off the road to wait for the police to arrive. But Cline had been following them.

"It was just real fast and real quick and boom...right in the back," Emily recalled when Cline rear-ended them, sending them off the road.

"Someone is trying to kill me...kill him, kill her, we're going to die," Emily told Six News as James comforted her.

James drove the car into a front yard and they ran to the house for shelter. Again, Cline was nowhere to be found.

He was captured soon after, booked for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Emily and James say the stars aligned for then to be there and help that woman. What the didn't expect is the toll it ould take on them.

"I'm having a hard time...I haven't slept in like two days," Emily said.

She also has severe whiplash and bruising from the accident.