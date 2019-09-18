Omaha couple out $10,000 after construction company doesn't deliver

A young Omaha Couple has lost patience with a construction company that has caused them to worry that thousands of dollars may be lost.

In the 14-months since Brian and Sara Fochs paid a $10,000 deposit on a new roof, many storms have passed, but Two Brothers Construction never came through.

“Well it puts us in some financial strain having to move money around to get things taken care of that have to be taken care of,” said Brian.

The couple has to repaint their house themselves since they can’t afford to hire professionals to do it.

“Where are we going to get the money? Our money is gone so we are trying to get everything to work out for us,” said Sara.

While not a new roof, but a few supplies have been delivered since last year, and the couple sees it as a cheap reminder of an expensive down payment.

“Our $10,000 box of nails here and some flashing,” said Brian.

In June, the couple received an apology letter from Two Brother’s attorney.

“Agreeable to receive a refund for your deposit in the amount of $10,000,” said Brian.

If the homeowners agreed to let bygones be bygones.

“No harm no foul type of a deal and no nothing, no money,” said Brian.

Six On Your Side reached out to Two Brothers Construction’s lawyer to find out that the lawyer no longer represents them and they have not received a refund for the amount the Fochs paid them.

“I really just want my $10,000 back,” said Sara.

6 On Your Side contacted Two Brothers Construction and we received a text stating a check was written and picked up by a postman on the 13th at 3 p.m.

The couple has yet to see the check and it’s been almost a week.

“I’m very disappointed, I was hoping today would be the day that I’d get my $10,000 back, hopefully, tomorrow,” said Sara.

The homeowners say they hired Two Brothers Construction because the company had a booth at a home show two years ago. The company has an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.

