Omaha couple headed to prison after filing fraudulent claims for child care business

An Omaha couple is headed to prison after being sentenced for filing fraudulent claims associated with their child care business.

Officials say the man will serve eight months in prison, and another woman will serve five years’ probation for their roles in the crime. They’ll both also have to pay over $143,000 in restitution.

Officials say the couple owned two child care centers in Omaha, which had contracts with the state to receive government reimbursement payments.

Investigators say the couple submitted claims inflating the number of children attending their centers to get more in payments.

