Omaha couple gets married in Saturday's blizzard

Travel was not advised Saturday as Omaha got pounded by another round of snow, but not even a blizzard was going to break the Bridges' plans to wed.

"It was just a little snow. It wasn't going to slow us down,” Jake Bridge said.

Nine inches of snow is more than just a little, but no amount of snow was going to stop the new Mr. and Mrs. Bridge on their big day.

"Let's have a blizzard, you know? Let's do it,” Jake Bridge said.

So the newlyweds got hitched at Tiburon Golf Club on Saturday — the anniversary of their engagement.

The couple saved the date last April.

"I'm like, 'I hope we get a blizzard for this deal but that was just more being sarcastic.' But sure enough, that's what we got,” Jake Bridge said.

Be careful what you wish for: 7-9 nine inches of snow fell in Omaha on Saturday, and dangerously high gusts created white-out conditions for drivers.

The days leading up to their most important one, Jen and Jake’s phones were buzzing around the clock — friends and family wondering if the ceremony was still a go.

"Hell yeah it's going to happen,” Jake Bridge said.

And so... it did.

"When we woke up that morning I was like, 'Alright, it doesn't matter what it's going to do outside. We're doing this, and we're going to have fun.' So we did,” Jen Bridge.

They embraced the "brr."

Both wedding parties dressed to the nines, in 9 inches of snow, took wedding photos on the terrace at Tiburon in the midst of a snowstorm.

"I couldn't feel my hands,” Jen Bridge said.

"We knew the people that could make, we were going to go and have a good time with whoever was showing up,” Jake Bridge said.

The couple say there were about 100 guests that couldn't make it, but were thankful for everyone that was able to celebrate with them.

The bridges are making up for their blizzard wedding with a six-day honeymoon in Saint Lucia, flying out Monday morning. The low temperature there Saturday: 75 degrees.