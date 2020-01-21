Omaha council member wants more from city snow removal

There have been many people complaining about slick streets in their neighborhoods. Some residential streets in Omaha are covered with ice and pretty slick, a city councilmember says Omaha should do more to clean up our neighborhood streets.

There are some residential streets that are pretty clear and there are some streets that are still covered in ice.

John Kobold is working to clear his driveway, John says he gets around pretty good on residential streets.

“They’re just a little slick needs salt or something on them just the side streets are hard to get around especially with the hills around here but I good around pretty good it’s not too bad,” said Kobold.

Some residential streets aren’t too bad right now, but with more precipitation on the way, there is concern about piling more snow and ice on top of ice already. Omaha city council member Vinney Palermo says some of his constituents are upset about the condition of neighborhood streets. The councilman says Omaha should do more.

“We should have every piece of equipment and every possible personal out and being proactive ahead of this next storm that’s coming and taking care of these residential streets that we know if you’ve driven in most of them, they’re not in very good shape,” said Palermo.

John is hoping streets in his neighborhood are OK after the predicted snowfall and that he will only have to worry about clearing his driveway tomorrow to get out of his neighborhood.

