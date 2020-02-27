Omaha contractor pleads guilty to ripping off customers

A contractor who has been the focus of numerous 6 On Your Side investigations since 2012 pleaded guilty in Sarpy County Court on Thursday.

Ross Sherwood has repeatedly taken large down payments on home projects from customers and then not complete them.

For example, one Papillion homeowner paid Sherwood $6,000 for work on a house that was left far from complete.

Sherwood was arrested in December for missing several court dates related to his ongoing cases.

A Sarpy County prosecutor said on Thursday Sherwood entered guilty pleas in seven cases against him — five of which are felonies. He faces decades in prison.

Sherwood will be sentenced in Sarpy County Court in mid-April.

Though he has made significant restitution to several victims, the prosecutor said Sherwood is facing more than 30 years behind bars.

He will also be sentenced on a theft by deception case in Douglas County soon and has a similar case pending in Iowa.

