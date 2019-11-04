Omaha considers buying three electric vehicles for Parking Division use

Bellevue has been charging toward the future for a few years now by tapping electricity to power some of its municipal transportation needs and Omaha is looking to plug into the same path.

Bellevue bought a couple of electric vehicles a few years back and as the environmental drumbeat quickens toward this trend, Omaha is poised to jump on the electric bandwagon.

The city is eyeing the purchase of three electric vehicles, a pair of Chevy Bolts and a Nissan Leaf, for use by the Parking Division.

It's an investment of $87,189 to be covered from the Parking Revenue Fund and it's up for consideration by the City Council at the Tuesday November 5th meeting.

Mayor Stothert has recommended the purchase.

Neither Council Bluffs nor Des Moines use electric vehicles in their municipal fleets but the trend among consumers in both states and across the country is clear as electronic car sales have shown accelerating growth over the past few years.