Omaha cold case suspect to make first court appearance

The suspect in a 20-year-old murder case is expected to make his first Douglas County court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Omaha Police arrested Christopher Martin on Tuesday and booked him on charges of first-degree murder in the December 2000 death of Todd Schumacher.

"The piece of evidence that it was collected on was examined back in 2001, in the fall of 2001 just the DNA testing ability at that time weren't as advanced or as precise as they are now," Det. Dave Schneider said.

