Omaha clinic starts testing for COVID- 19 antibodies

Today a metro clinic started testing people for antibodies. The goal is to get as much information to local epidemiologists as possible.

Doctors at Med 88 in West Omaha tell us they want to get further research.

The entire testing process takes about 10 to 15 minutes. Health care providers take a small vile of blood to be tested and results come back within 2 to 3 business days.

Doctors here tell us the antibody tests will show if you have come into contact with COVID-19.

Officials say there's so much unknown with COVID-19 that these tests could help researchers in the long run.

"I think the benefit is getting better data, the more frequent we can get people tested we can get accurate numbers for the epidemiologists to have so we can make better, more well-informed decisions for public safety," said Dr. Darin Jackson, Med 88 Medical Director.

Doctors do warn a false positive could come back if you have been in contact with other strains of Coronavirus.

Doctors here tell me they will continue to do the testing on weekends for as long as there is a need in the community.

