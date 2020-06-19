Omaha, cities across US celebrate Juneteenth

In Omaha and across the country, cities are celebrating Juneteenth.

June 19, 1865, was the day the remaining slaves in the Confederacy were emancipated when Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger announced federal orders proclaiming all slaves in Texas were free.

But word of their freedom came about two years late.

Slaves in the Confederate States were actually freed with President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

“The Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863 in the midst of the Civil War. The war was not over and it was quite frankly a political move to maybe sway the war,” said Preston Love Jr., adjunct instructor of Black Studies at the University of Nebraska - Omaha.

Slavery was abolished in the U.S. in 1865 with the ratification of the 13th Amendment.

Juneteenth is celebrated as the day when all slaves were finally free. But this year, that celebration comes in the midst of protests.

Freedom for African Americans in this country is yet to be total.

“While we celebrate it in 2020, we still have the hope of freedom that we have not fully realized,” Love said. “We can still celebrate because it was a moment in time and a step, there are many steps to be made.”

Today, the country celebrates what happened years ago while at the same time likely making history in this moment -- as people demonstrate for change.

Elizabeth Ladd is the collections specialist for the Douglas County Historical Society. She said this is an interesting time and historians are busy recording the events of the day.

“It’s changing things here in Omaha and we need that. We need our future generations to see that and to know not only its influence in a local area but on a national or even international scale,” Ladd said. “We’re doing our best to preserve our history, to ensure that whatever comes about -- we’ve got it written down so others can learn and continue moving forward.”

This year’s Juneteenth is celebrated in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and everyone should do their best to make sure today’s celebration is a safe one.

