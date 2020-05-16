Omaha church partners with grocer to help those in need

Across the country, people are coming together to help during this pandemic through donations, a kind word, or a smile.

We spoke with the pastor of Salem Baptist church about how they're helping families in need.

The Salem Baptist Church is making a difference. Car after car, one box at a time.

"We're looking to feed over 300 households,” said Ananias Montague the Minister of Music and Fine Arts.

The church partnered with Hy-Vee and the Omaha Development Corporation to put together and purchase these boxes of groceries.

"We're grateful that we've been able to do this over the past few weeks. We've done PPE kits for senior citizens, as well as drop them off to senior care living facilities here in the North Omaha community,” said Montague.

Families across the metro are struggling. Senior Pastor Selwyn Q. Bachus prays this food pantry will spread hope.

"This is something that can actually bind us together. We're separated physically but it's something that can bind us together through our faith, through our relationships, through a sense of community throughout this city, throughout the state. Really throughout the world,” said Bachus.

The pastor tells 6 news they plan to keep doing this on a regular basis.

