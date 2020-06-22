Omaha car theft caught on camera

A video posted on Twitter Monday shows how quickly a car can be stolen when left running at the gas station.

The video, posted by Omaha Police Officer Joe Nickerson, displays someone parking their car at an Omaha gas station and leaving it running while going inside the store.

Another car pulls alongside the first, and someone gets out, walks up to the idling car and gets in before driving off.

Nickerson's tweet read, "Gone in 90 seconds! NEVER leave your vehicle running unattended! Not even to run into the store quickly. Can you get in and back out of the store in under 90 seconds? Because that was all the time it took for this casual thief to take off with this car."