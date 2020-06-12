Omaha businesses vary on COVID-19 precautions

Coronavirus cases are back on the rise in nearly half of the country.

Experts say one of the best ways to protect yourself is by wearing a mask.

At the Old Market, that’s hard to come by as business owners are taking precautions into their own hands.

Spend an evening at the Old Market and you’re bound to step in and out of all the businesses.

But these days are different because of the health restrictions in place.

Some shops like City Limits just ask that you wear a mask and sanitize your hands when coming in.

“As we started to learn more, we started implementing masks and a shield,” said Charity Naujokaitis of City Limits.

But not every store is taking the same measures.

In fact -- when you look around not everyone has a mask on. Granted, you will see social distancing.

That came as a shock for one family from Denver passing through Omaha.

“And we were just stunned not to see people wearing masks!” said Tom Gripp of Denver.

They stopped to have dinner.

“It seems like an incredible lack of respect for other people. I don’t know how to say it,” Gripp said.

Gripp’s family says they love the city, but they say there’s a stark contrast between Omaha and Denver.

Here they call it “inconsiderate.”

Even though many restaurant workers wear their masks – and take other measures -- the Denver natives will pass on dinner this time.

“I get it, we’re tired of it, we don’t want it anymore, we don’t want to wear masks. But for a period of time we can inconvenience ourselves for the better,” Gripp said.

City Limits and some other businesses say they’ll keep up their efforts to make their customers feel safe.

The Douglas County Health Department emphasizes it’s important people wear masks in any public setting.