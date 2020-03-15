Omaha business closes amid coronavirus outbreak

Barchen Restaurant and Beer Garden in Benson announced Sunday they would be closing their doors to patrons for the next 7-14 days amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We want to help with social distancing and help to flatten the curve and we felt staying open is irresponsible to patrons and the community," general manager Andrew Miller said.

Miller said it was an easy decision and hopes others step up to do their part in slowing the spread.

"We feel that it's not just at bars that will be affected, it's all local small businesses and we want to be concerned with the community and the public health," Miller said.

At a Sunday afternoon press conference with the Douglas County Health Department, Mayor Jean Stothert told Six News she didn't have plans to close bars and restaurants yet, rather she and Governer Pete Ricketts are focused on controlling crowd sizes.

"Right now it's 250...according to the Governor order and we may go ahead and take the steps to reduce that to 25-50," Stothert said.

Miller said even having that few people in his establishment is irresponsible. While they aren't serving inside the bar, you can still enjoy their food.

"We'll support our staff with wages and offer pick up and delivery," Miller said.

Wages are another big question when it comes to businesses partly or completely closing. Stothert said the city is working on a plan to help city employees but there is no word yet on any relief non-city workers can expect.