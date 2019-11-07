Omaha behind on resolving pothole claims from last winter

Severe damage to Omaha streets last year resulted in hundreds of claims filed against the city for vehicle damage incurred by hitting potholes.

The City of Omaha's legal department on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, said the department is behind on resolving many of pothole claims made last season but that they hope to have all the claims investigated and resolved by the end of the year. (WOWT file photo)

The city's website states citizens have one year to document and file a claim for reimbursement.

6 News checked with the city's legal department today and was told there are so many claims that the department is behind on resolving many of those claims.

The city said they hope to have all the claims investigated and resolved by the end of the year.

Claimants will receive a letter from the city indicating the final disposition of any claims.