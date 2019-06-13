Omaha baseball fans hope Royals return to TD Ameritrade Park

Royals. Tigers. Major League Baseball in Omaha.

"It's something that I feel is great to do for the fans down here and I'd say Omaha is a big time baseball fan city,” said Royals fan Mitchell Cutcher.

The first big league baseball game ever played in the city is setting the stage for the "Greatest Show on Dirt."

"I hope they continue doing this because I think it's an awesome kickoff for the College World Series,” said Steve Willis, a Royals season ticketholder from Kansas City.

Omaha baseball fans showed up in their Royal blue.

"Oh yeah. Lifelong,” said Cutcher.

"They all look a lot alike,” said Willis. “They all have a lot of blue."

A smaller headcount in Tiger orange.

Omahan Hunter Fitton camped out for hours with his friends before the gates opened in Detroit gear donned just for Thursday night's matchup.

"It's nice to be able to see a new team come into town. Just some new faces get to play, so got excited about that and went out and got myself a jersey and a hat,” said Hunter Fitton of Omaha.

Baseball fans invaded north downtown, and enjoyed the major league kickoff to CWS, in the hopes the worlds' greatest on the dirt diamond will return to TD Ameritrade Park next season.

"I would love to see them come back again,” said Cutcher.

"I think it would be awesome if the Royals came back,” said Willis.

…And the one after that.

"It would really be nice to see them come year after year,” said Fitton.

"It's Royals baseball. You can't miss it,” said Cutcher.

The Royals spokesperson tells 6 news, there aren't any known plans of a return to TD Ameritrade Park, yet.

It's still a "wait-and-see" situation for the ball club.

According to ESPN, the team averages just under 17,481 fans at Kauffman Stadium this year.

TD Ameritrade Park holds 24,000.