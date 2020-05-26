Omaha barbershop struck by vandals three times in one month

One of the industries hit hardest with unemployment since the pandemic began are barbers and salons.

Now that business has resumed, one owner worries that it's not the coronavirus hurting his business -- but vandals.

The vandals first busted the windows of Arlan Peak's barbershop in early April, then struck again a week later and then again Tuesday morning.

One difference -- this time the owner got the suspect on security video.

“I’ve watched this over and over again. This gentleman has rage,” Peak said.

For nine years, Peak has been cutting hair at his Midtown Crossing location. He’s wondering if other businesses could be next.

“I might as well say I’m the mayor of Midtown. How do you know this won’t happen to you?” he asked.

Around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday someone walks up to Peak’s storefront windows and breaks out four in a row without even looking around to see if someone hears.

“Looks like he has a hammer of some sort,” Peak described. “Three times. Three times in a month. In a month. And we’re talking $800 a window.”

Peak does not recognize the suspect.

“He dresses real nice, you can tell he’s not homeless,” he said. “I think it’s either someone singling me out or someone that’s enjoying themselves or someone is paying them. I don’t know.”

In early April, after the first time Peak’s windows were smashed, his mind was swimming with ideas of what could have set the suspect off.

“The force he used to hit the windows, he knocked glass into that barber chair,” Peak said. Now he realizes all explanations would be irrational.

“This is rage. Literally rage. And for what reason? I don’t know,” Peak said.

When Omaha Police officers arrived a few minutes later, the suspect was gone. But Peak’s new security system has offered the biggest clue yet.

Peak hopes anyone who recognizes the vandal or his mannerisms will contact Omaha Police to keep him from striking again.

Tips can be shared with Crimestoppers at (402) 444-STOP.