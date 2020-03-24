Omaha bar begins delivery service to strum up business after forced to close

We watched the food industry change overnight to delivery and take out only. But bars that were told to close shop have mostly sat quiet this past week. One bar owner found a way to keep your whistle wet and the brewskies flowing.

You’ll hear no more last calls in this bar, now they’re focused on phone calls.

“We’re talking about delivery and then it was just a matter of getting something out,” said Owner of Dr. Jacks Drinkery, Wallen.

Chug-hub is a brand new liquor and beer delivery service run out of the now-closed Dr. Jack Drinkery. A service created out of necessity...not practicality.

“I don’t even feel that it’s going to pay the rent but I think what it will do is it will keep the people who were employed here to stay employed so they can pay their rent,” said Wallen.

He says better to operate under some capacity then none at all. After all, he has quite a few people counting on him.

“I feel responsible for a lot and it’s important to me that they’re able to get along I come last for sure,” said Wallen.

Cynthia went from serving your drink at the bar to serving them at your front door. This job is her only source of income after leaving one job for another that can’t take her due to coronavirus.

“It’s relieving because I was afraid I wasn’t gonna be able to pay my rent and all my other bills this is really missing a lot of stuff up,” said Cynthia.

Money to get her through what’s going to be a tough few months...and an excuse to show her extroverted side that comes out when working behind the bar.

“People when I drop liquor or beer off a really nice and they want to talk for a minute which helps me because I’ve been hiding at home other than being here and mentally it’s helped a lot,” said Cynthia.

Chug hub is an ever-evolving business after launching its website on Tuesday. It’s not perfect, but Wallen has a feeling it might stick around after all this.

We called the liquor commission and they said liquor delivery has been legal in Nebraska for more than 20 years. So long as the service has a current liquor license, the driver is 21, the buyer is 21, and all containers are sealed bars can deliver.

State law also says you cannot pay with cash. Bars doing delivery can only accept payment over the phone.

