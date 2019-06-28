Omaha and Lincoln team-up to foster regional tech growth

Omaha and Lincoln are joining forces in a campaign to connect highly skilled workers with regional technology jobs.

The Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development to shape a “super region” for attracting tech talent.

“The super region is an incredible place to live and work,” said David Brown, president and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber. “Our rapidly expanding base of tech companies needs ambitious and skilled workers, and our organizations together are attacking this challenge for our members and investors by leveraging both communities’ competitive advantages.”

“OPTiN: Opportunities in tech,” is a digital solution connecting global and local tech employers from across the super region with job seekers looking to accelerate their tech careers. The initiative encompasses a newly developed super region brand and messaging, a digital tech jobs portal and an aggressive targeted marketing campaign in select markets. Details of the super region campaign were unveiled at a news conference at Buildertrend’s Omaha headquarters Friday.

“Lincoln and Omaha have gained a deserved reputation as a corridor of innovation and a thriving environment for a variety of growing companies that operate at the intersection of technology and disruption,” said Wendy Birdsall, president, Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development and Lincoln Chamber.

Across the world, companies and cities are competing for tech talent. The super region effort will extend to markets where Omaha and Lincoln have a strong, competitive advantage in order to attract workers. The initiative will begin by marketing to talent in four select areas: the greater Denver region, Chicago, Detroit and Sioux Falls.

In April 2019, MarketWatch named Omaha/Lincoln America’s No. 1 New Tech Hot Spot, citing such examples as being a haven for entrepreneurs, a supportive culture of tech businesses and a history of successful start-ups.