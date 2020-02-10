Omaha Stormchasers prepping for another 'Potholes' game

Updated: Mon 6:01 PM, Feb 10, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- The Omaha Stormchasers are bringing back their "Potholes" moniker for another game this year.

Last year, the city's minor-league baseball team played an April Fool's Day joke mocking the Omaha's massive pothole problems:

The tweet was so popular...

...they ended up following through with the idea, playing in alternate "Omaha Potholes" uniforms and everything:

This year's Omaha Potholes game is set for April 30. Ranging from $8 ro $21, tickets are available online.

 