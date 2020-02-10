Omaha Stormchasers prepping for another 'Potholes' game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- The Omaha Stormchasers are bringing back their "Potholes" moniker for another game this year.
Last year, the city's minor-league baseball team played an April Fool's Day joke mocking the Omaha's massive pothole problems:
BREAKING: this season on June 31st, we will be playing as the Omaha Potholes! pic.twitter.com/KxIrVeJYuY— Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) April 1, 2019
The tweet was so popular...
Soooooooo we know this was an April Fools joke but...should we actually make some Omaha Potholes gear? 🤔— Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) April 2, 2019
(cc @darrenrovell)
...they ended up following through with the idea, playing in alternate "Omaha Potholes" uniforms and everything:
SOON. #OmahaPotholes pic.twitter.com/72V2m9k69e— Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) April 23, 2019
This year's Omaha Potholes game is set for April 30. Ranging from $8 ro $21, tickets are available online.