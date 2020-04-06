Omaha Steaks donates Easter turkey dinners to Open Door Mission

The president of The Open Door Mission tells says the donation of an Easter meal is what holiday is all about.

With the Easter holiday less than a week away Omaha Steaks donated 100 oven-ready turkeys and sage dressing to The Open Door Mission.

Candace Gregory, President of Open Door Mission said, “Sage dressing that goes in the turkeys, so pretty exciting for us. That's a big part of our meal, meat!"

The coronavirus outbreak is impacting this year’s Easter celebration at the open door mission. To keep guests and staff healthy volunteers are not allowed inside the facility.

"Usually for Good Friday through our Easter brunch banquet and then we have huge Easter activities. Decorating eggs and an egg hunt, that's all facilitated by hundreds of volunteers. And so this is really stretching us,” said Candace.

While the celebration will look different this year thankfully a warm meal will still be served to those need it.

