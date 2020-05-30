Omaha Skutt preps for weight room to reopen

As restrictions laid out by Governor Pete Rickens begin to ease up on June 1, high school weight rooms are one of the previously banned locations that can reopen.

The weight room at Skutt Catholic High School on Wednesday, 5/27/20. (Rex Smith)

Schools across the area, Like Omaha Skutt Catholic have been preparing for the reopen and all of the guidelines that come with it.

“It’ll be exciting and refreshing just to see these hallways fill back up, to see people working in our weight room, and doing what they love doing,” Activities Director Donn Kasner said.

Kasner said he's worked with other administrators in his conference and come up with a plan for Skutt that uses the NSAA's guidelines as a bare minimum for what they do.

Although there's a maximum of 25 allowed in weight rooms starting Monday, Kasner said the coaches at Skutt won't push the limits and will organize groups of 18 to 20.

They've also moved weight racks and cardio equipment from the weight room to allow more space for social distancing.

"We’ve put a lot of plans in place, hopefully, to get our kids back on campus and so that they feels safe and that the parents are assured that we’re looking out for their safety,” Kasner said.