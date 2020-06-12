Omaha Schools reaches settlement over ex-teacher's sexual assault of student

A settlement has been reached between the Omaha Public School District and the family of a child who was sexually assaulted by a former elementary school teacher, according to court documents released by the district Friday.

OPS faced claims of negligence after Gregory Sedlacek was charged with sexually assaulting three students while he was a teacher at Fontenelle Elementary School in 2018.

Sedlacek eventually pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 to 50 years in prison in 2019.

The settlement details an agreement by OPS to pay $625,000 to the family of the child regarding alleged claims for “negligence, and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.”

As part of the agreement, OPS does not admit to any wrongdoing or liability.

Before Sedlacek taught first grade at Fontenelle Elementary he worked at Madonna School in Omaha in 2011, where he was alleged to have inappropriately touched four female students during a game of water tag.

Sedlacek was also removed from seminary by the Omaha Archdiocese after a former employer at Red Cloud Elementary said his behavior was troubling and he had boundary issues.

The information regarding these incidences apparently never made it to those who hired him as an OPS teacher.

Eric Nelson is the former principal of the school and was sentenced in April to two weeks in jail after he failed to report Sedlacek’s improper contact with a child to authorities after another teacher told Nelson about it.