Omaha Public Schools announces 'Family 3/2' plan for classes this fall

In a letter sent to student families Friday, Omaha Public Schools announced classes will resume in the fall with a schedule for in-person lessons during the week based on the first letters of students’ last names.

OPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan said they have begun planning for the school year using a “Family 3/2” model for all grades.

“Students with the last names A-K will attend school in-person Monday and Tuesday. Students with the last name L-Z will attend school in-person each Thursday and Friday,” Logan explained in the letter.

Wednesdays will alternate between student groups while students will still be able to attend classes from home through the district’s 1-to-1 technology initiative.

“We understand that no solution is ideal during this time and we hope that conditions allow us to return at 100 percent in the future,” Logan wrote. “The Family 3/2 model provides for social distancing, consistency to monitor health and well-being, and greater predictability week to week.”

More information about the plan will be presented to the board of education during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 29, which will be livestreamed.

