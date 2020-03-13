Omaha Rose Theater closes today, cancels shows through March 26

The Rose Theater will be closed effective today through March 26 in an effort to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, the organization announced in a press release Friday.

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

There will be no more performances of "The Diary of Anne Frank," or "Young, Gifted & Black," which were scheduled for this weekend.

Box office representatives will take calls through the weekend at (402) 345-4849 for questions about the cancelations.

The Rose intends to reopen March 27. The performance of "Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience," is expected to open as scheduled.

Classes will also resume March 27. The decision to close longer will be considered if developments prove it is necessary, the press release stated.