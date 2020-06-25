Omaha Rodeo cancels due to COVID-19 concerns

The Omaha Rodeo 2020 has canceled this yea's event due to concerns with COVID-19.

The rodeo was scheduled for September 25 and 26 at the CHI Health Center.

“As an extreme sporting event, with fans of all ages, the Omaha Rodeo is committed to supporting the health and safety of our fans as well as the volunteers who support the Rodeo’s philanthropic programs,” says Beth Greiner, Omaha Rodeo Volunteer. “Mark your calendars now for the return of thrilling rodeo action to the CHI Center on September 24 and 25, 2021.”

Planning for the 2021 rodeo is already in the works for September 24 and 25 of next year.