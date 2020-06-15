Omaha Public Schools weighing options on school year

There are no clear answers yet surrounding the 2020 Omaha Public Schools year, when it will start and what in-person classes may look like.

OPS is trying to gather more information from the community before making big decisions regarding the start of the school year.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

“We want to reassure everyone we are thoughtfully and deliberately developing plans for the best possible path forward,” said OPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan.

Because OPS is such a large school district and serves some of the communities hardest hit by COVID-19, they are taking extra time to assess the game plan.

“Later this week, I believe it’s on Wednesday the 17th, parents will receive an invitation to complete a survey inquiring about their needs and expectations for this fall,” Logan said.

Erika Hanna is one of those parents.

“We’re trying to just take it a little bit at a time and talk things through as they give us updates,” Hanna, a write of the blog Omaha Mom, said.

Hanna feels prepared for the kids to be back in school this fall -- but as a mother, she says she feels a little worried.

“Nobody has a book to go off of or experience -- this is just something that we’re all trying to figure out,” she said.

Hanna trusts OPS will make the right decision and is staying focused on teaching her kids to keep masks on around others and instill proper hygiene rules for when in-person learning starts.

“I think having the schedule and seeing their peers again and to play on the playground and all those things that they’ve missed -- for sure, it will be helpful to us as a family and them,” Hanna said.

OPS says when school does start, masks will be provided and required to be worn by everyone. Also, additional hand hygiene will be encouraged.

The OPS board Monday night approved a settlement between OPS and a family for the sexual assault of a child by former teacher Gregory Sedlacek at Fontenelle Elementary.

The family has claimed negligence and infliction of emotional distress but OPS does not admit to any wrongdoing or liability. The settlement amount per a redacted release from OPD is $625,000.