Omaha Public Schools plans virtual graduations for 2020 seniors

Updated: Tue 5:24 PM, Apr 28, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Omaha Public Schools is planning virtual commencement for its 2020 high school graduates.

Livestream information will be emailed and shared on their website as the ceremonies approach.

• Benson High Magnet School: May 27, at 4 p.m.
• Bryan High School: May 25, at 6 p.m.
• Burke High School: May 28, at 4 p.m.
• Central High School: May 28, at 6 p.m.
• North High Magnet School: May 29, at 4 p.m.
• Northwest High Magnet School: May 29, at 6 p.m.
• South High Magnet School: May 30, at 2 p.m.

