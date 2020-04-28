Omaha Public Schools plans virtual graduations for 2020 seniors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Omaha Public Schools is planning virtual commencement for its 2020 high school graduates.
Livestream information will be emailed and shared on their website as the ceremonies approach.
• Benson High Magnet School: May 27, at 4 p.m.
• Bryan High School: May 25, at 6 p.m.
• Burke High School: May 28, at 4 p.m.
• Central High School: May 28, at 6 p.m.
• North High Magnet School: May 29, at 4 p.m.
• Northwest High Magnet School: May 29, at 6 p.m.
• South High Magnet School: May 30, at 2 p.m.
RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases