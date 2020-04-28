Omaha Public Schools plans virtual graduations for 2020 seniors

Omaha Public Schools is planning virtual commencement for its 2020 high school graduates.

Livestream information will be emailed and shared on their website as the ceremonies approach.

• Benson High Magnet School: May 27, at 4 p.m.

• Bryan High School: May 25, at 6 p.m.

• Burke High School: May 28, at 4 p.m.

• Central High School: May 28, at 6 p.m.

• North High Magnet School: May 29, at 4 p.m.

• Northwest High Magnet School: May 29, at 6 p.m.

• South High Magnet School: May 30, at 2 p.m.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases