Omaha Public Schools looking to recruit new mentors for their seven programs

Omaha Public Schools hosted a mentoring fair at Franklin Elementary Wednesday to hopefully recruit mentors for their seven programs.

Tom Osborne was in attendance for his work with the TeamMates mentoring program.

“Right now I think the estimate is around twenty million young people in our country cannot name one adult in their life that they can care about to care about them unconditionally and be there when they need them and so we need a lot more mentors than we need right now and that’s the purpose of this event is to get more mentors,” said Osborne.

Mentors like Marty Torrez, who was in attendance with young one he mentors, was there to visit Osborne and encourage others to participate.

“The most precious commodity we have is time and the time that we get to spend together and that has been really fulfilling to me to build a relationship with him,” said Torrez.

Omaha Public Schools offers two hours of paid time to its employees who participate in the program. They hope to recruit about 50 new mentors.

