Omaha Public Schools adds late-start and early-release to winter weather options

Omaha Public School is now adding an early release or late start to its winter weather cancelation options. The schools may utilize the options if the winter weather only impacts a portion of the day.

According to a release from OPS, they will be communicating the schedule adjustments to family and staff prior to a change and strive to keep everyone informed throughout the entire winter advisory.

Here are the procedures for a two-hour early dismissal:

• All schools will dismiss two hours earlier than normal dismissal time. Afternoon only early childhood programs will be canceled for the day.

• All after school activities are canceled.

• Breakfast and lunch will be served. Service time may be changed to accommodate school needs.

• Kids Club will not be available following an early dismissal.

• Buses will run as scheduled in the morning and two hours earlier than normal at dismissal.

Here are the procedures for a two-hour late start:

• All schools will begin classes two hours later than normal and dismiss at the regular time. Morning only early childhood programs will be canceled for the day.

• Kids Club will not be available before a late start.

• All before-school extracurricular activities will be canceled.

• Buses will run routes two hours later than normal in the morning and as-scheduled at dismissal.

• Breakfast will not be served before the late start.

• Lunch will be served. Times may be adjusted to accommodate school needs.

