Controversial title among Omaha Public Library's top circulating books from 2019

A book refused a proclamation by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts earlier this year is among the Omaha Public Library's most circulated titles of 2019, bested only by former First Lady Michelle Obama's autobiography.

"This Blessed Earth: A Year in the Life of an American Family Farm," selected for the state's 2019 One Book, One Nebraska honor, made headlines a year ago when Ricketts refused to sign a proclamation for author Ted Genoways, whom the governor described as a "political activist." The Lincoln man had written critically about President Trump, the Keystone XL pipeline, and Nebraska's all-GOP congressional delegation.

"Becoming" by former First Lady Michelle Obama ranked No. 1 in the nonfiction list for last year ahead of "This Blessed Earth."

The OPL has also selected a list of over 100 favorite titles from the past year that you may want to add to your 2020 reading list.

Top adult fiction titles in print books:



1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

2. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty

3. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham

4. “Past Tense” by Lee Child

5. “Dark Sacred Night” by Michael Connelly

6. “The 18th Abduction” by James Patterson

7. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides

8. “Look Alive Twenty-Five” by Janet Evanovich

9. “Wolf Pack” by C.J. Box

10. “Redemption” by David Baldacci

Top adult nonfiction titles in print books:



1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama

2. “This Blessed Earth: A Year in the Life of An American Family Farm” by Ted Genoways

3. “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover

4. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis

5. “Women Rowing North” by Mary Pipher

6. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean

7. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis

8. “Homebody” by Joanna Gaines

9. “Zoo Nebraska” by Carson Vaughan

10. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo

Top young children's titles in print books:



1. “Pete the Cat and the New Guy” by Kimberly and James Dean

2. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown” by Jeff Kinney

3. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Old School” by Jeff Kinney

4. “Pete the Cat: Play Ball!” by James Dean

5. “Pete the Cat: Too Cool for School” by Kimberly and James Dean

6. “Pete the Cat and the Bad Banana” by James Dean

7. “My New Friend Is So Fun!” by Mo Willems

8. “Pete the Cat and His Magic Sunglasses” by Kimberly and James Dean

9. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Greg Heffley’s Journal” by Jeff Kinney

10. “Llama Llama Gram and Grandpa” by Anna Dewdney

Top teen print titles:



1. “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas

2. “On the Come Up” by Angie Thomas

3. “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” by J.K. Rowling

4. “Scythe” by Neal Shusterman

5. “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” Jenny Han

6. “Eleanor & Park” by Rainbow Rowell

7. “Children of Blood and Bone” by Tomi Adeyemi

8. “Not If I Save You First” by Ally Carter

9. “The Dark Prophecy” by Rick Riordan

10. “Bridge of Clay” by Markus Zusak

Find more local Top 10 lists based on OPL data as well as links for each title on the library's website.