Omaha Protests: Police ask for video evidence

The Omaha Police Department is investigating numerous incidents of criminal activity that took place during protests.

According to the release, these incidents include damage to businesses, vehicles, assaults, and other crimes.

Many of the acts were recorded by citizens, according to police and they are encouraging anyone with video of these incidents to report it to these numbers:

• Criminal Investigations Bureau Console (402) 444-5652

• Burglary (402) 444-5657

• Auto Theft (402) 444-5590

• Assault (402) 444-5607

