Omaha Pride Parade draws record crowd in Old Market

Organizers of Omaha's Gay Pride Parade in the Old Maket on Saturday said this year saw the largest turnout in the history of the event.

The 2019 parade coincides with the 50th anniversary of the rebellion that catalyzed a movement for LGBTQ liberation. In that historic marker patrons of the Stonewall Inn in New York City resisted a police raid, sparking days of protests and longer-term organizing that made the cause of LGBTQ rights far more visible than it had been in the U.S.

Hundreds of people have been gathering there to mark the anniversary and here in the heartland you could see evidence of the progress that's been made since then by the major corporate presence connected to the Omaha parade Saturday.

The parade was capped by the Pride Festival at Baxter Arena that began at 1:30 p.m.