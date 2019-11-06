Omaha Performing Arts to build downtown music venue

Omaha Performing Arts have announced plans, pending funding, to expand its campus by constructing a Live Music Venue near 11th and Dodge streets.

According to a release, O-pa has studied and discovered a gap in the Omaha music scene. They believe a new venue for groups to perform in the heart of downtown will remedy this.

“There are a number of up and coming bands, solo performers and artists who are not making a tour stop in Omaha because of the lack of a music venue to meet their unique needs,” said O-pa President Joan Squires. “We believe the Live Music Venue will significantly improve music opportunities available in Omaha, especially for the key audience demographic of 21 to 45 years old. This proposed O-pa campus expansion provides an excellent fit with the renovations underway along the Riverfront, and will further enhance Omaha’s downtown entryway.”

The venue is expected to cost $109 million and they hope to have it opened in early 2023, according to the release.

O-pa is working on the design with Ennead Architects, original designers of the Holland Center, and plan for the venue to host 1,500 to 3,000 concert-goers.